How 'Cultural Fit' Kills Diversity In BigLaw

Law360, Grand Rapids (October 4, 2017, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The ever-elusive “cultural fit” that elite law firms seek in prospective members of their exclusive club reflects a long-held set of values that favor white men and feeds racial, ethnic and gender inequality, a 15-year study says.



There are certain prevailing standards at elite law firms when it comes to what traits and characteristics are valued in a lawyer, says a paper to be published in the Georgetown Journal of Legal Ethics, and these standards are primarily shaped by the people currently in power and those...

