Nonprofit Accused Of Sex Bias In Denying Man Maternity Job

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The EEOC has accused a Tampa-based children’s organization in Florida federal court of gender bias in allegedly choosing not to consider a male employee for a management position in a motherhood program and then denying him a spot in other programs after he complained, the agency announced Tuesday.



The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in a complaint filed last week accused nonprofit the Children's Home Inc. of retaliation and sex-based discrimination in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, and asked a Florida judge...

