Treasury Plans To Change Or Ax 8 Obama Tax Regulations

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury said Wednesday it would amend or completely do away with eight tax regulations issued under the Obama administration, including rules regarding corporate debt and transfers of estates, as part of an effort to simplify the tax code.



The planned actions include revoking documentation requirements regarding anti-inversion rules issued under section 385 of the tax code and replacing them with streamlined regulations and withdrawing proposed estate transfer rules under section 2704 intended to prevent the undervaluation of transferred interests in corporations...

