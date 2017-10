Tech Co. Accepts $264K Fine After Exposing Vermonters' Info

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A technology company has agreed to a $264,000 penalty after an issue with its cloud-based IT support system led to the names and Social Security numbers of 660 users of Vermont’s health insurance exchange showing up online, according to the state attorney general.



Samanage USA Inc. agreed to a penalty of $400 per Social Security number compromised when a spreadsheet containing sensitive information about Vermont Health Connect users was pulled into Bing search results, where it was discovered by a state resident who alerted Vermont Attorney General...

