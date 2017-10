Senate Panel Advances Trump's 6th, 7th Circ. Picks

Law360, Washington (October 5, 2017, 1:31 PM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced President Donald Trump’s nominations to the Sixth and Seventh circuits on Thursday, after Democrats drew ire over their questions of the Seventh Circuit pick’s Catholic faith.



Democrats had asked Law School of Notre Dame professor Amy Coney Barrett, nominee for the Seventh Circuit, about her writings on the balance of Catholic faith and duties of a federal judge, with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., saying at one point that “dogma lives loudly within you, and that is a concern to me.”...

