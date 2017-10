Puerto Rico Board Withdraws Bid To Force Furloughs

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT) -- In light of the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, the federally appointed board overseeing Puerto Rico's historic debt restructuring on Wednesday voluntarily dismissed a lawsuit it filed against the island's governor over his refusal to implement a $218 million public employee furlough program.



The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, installed last year as part of a legislative package aimed at addressing the island’s massive debt crisis, has formally backed down from a legal fight over reducing public employee work hours, cutting bonuses and...

