La. Appeals Court Affirms Damages In Citgo Spill Row

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana appeals court backed a lower court’s damages award to a group of people who said they were affected by a 2006 “slop oil” spill from a Citgo Petroleum Corp. refinery in Lake Charles, saying it found no abuse of discretion in the trial court’s award.



Judges from the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal denied Citgo’s appeal of a damages award given to plaintiffs who worked at a refinery downriver of the slop oil release. The appellate judges said the trial court set forth...

To view the full article, register now.