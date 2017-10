Aramark Agrees To Pay Gov't $1.6M For W.Va. Waste Cleanup

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice filed a notice Wednesday inviting the public to comment on a proposed consent decree stipulating that Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel LLC will pay nearly $1.6 million in connection with the release of a hazardous chemical at a West Virginia Superfund site.



The proposed consent decree, scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Thursday, said the money will go toward reimbursing the government for past response costs under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act. The company is doing...

