Merger Notices To Enforcers Tick Up Again In FY 2016

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The number of mergers reported to U.S. watchdogs last fiscal year increased by 1.7 percent over the prior year to 1,832, according to a report released Wednesday by the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division.



The agencies released their annual Hart-Scott-Rodino Report on Wednesday, which tracks mergers reported under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and any enforcement actions that were taken between Oct. 1, 2015, and Sept. 30, 2016. Of the transactions that officials received notices for during the year, they opened in-depth...

