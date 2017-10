Sedgwick Loses Chicago Managing Partner To Kennedys CMK

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The managing partner of Sedgwick LLP's Chicago office has left to join Kennedys CMK, the firm announced Wednesday, marking the latest in a long series of defections from the San Francisco-based firm.



Eric Scheiner is joined by partners Dick Geddes and Jennifer Quinn Broda, who also come from Sedgwick, and the departures come just one month after the managing partner of Sedgwick's New York office also made the move to Kennedys.



"The hire of Eric, Dick and Jennifer reinforces our global strategy of being the go-to firm...

