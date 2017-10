Pa. Gov. Again Calls To Tax Shale Gas To End Budget Standoff

Law360, Philadelphia (October 4, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf reiterated calls for a severance tax on natural gas to resolve a three-month-old budget impasse Wednesday, as House Democrats failed in an effort to bring the measure to the floor of the Republican-controlled chamber.



The General Assembly passed a $31.38 billion spending plan on time at the end of June, but has failed to agree on a strategy to fund the measure. While the Republican-controlled Senate passed a spending plan that included a shale gas tax and a variety of regulatory changes perceived...

To view the full article, register now.