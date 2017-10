Del. Ch. 11 Judge Keeps Alive Haggen Asset-Stripping Suit

Law360, Wilmington (October 4, 2017, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge refused Tuesday to shut down part of a creditor committee’s lawsuit seeking to reunite the supermarket and property assets of bankrupt Haggen Holdings LLC, saying a trial is needed to better understand the rationale behind the corporate structure devised by former principal stakeholder Comvest Partners.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross said he needs to know more about pre-bankruptcy events leading up to Haggen's asset division, which left cash-strapped supermarket operating companies struggling to pay rent and forced to file for Chapter 11...

To view the full article, register now.