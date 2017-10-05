Q&A

BigLaw Alums Q&A: Fisch Sigler's John Battaglia

 

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT) -- John T. Battaglia is a partner with Fisch Sigler LLP in Washington, D.C., and a 20-year trial lawyer with a record of dozens of jury trial wins and appellate victories. He was previously a partner at Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and an associate at Howrey LLP. Battaglia was also appointed as deputy associate attorney general of the United States by the administration of President George W. Bush. While at Fisch Sigler, Battaglia has represented clients across a diverse set...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular