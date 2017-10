Senate Confirms Quarles To Lead Fed Supervisory Efforts

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 11:57 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to confirm Randal Quarles to be the first-ever Federal Reserve vice chair for supervision, in which he will lead the central bank’s regulatory efforts and play a key role in the Trump administration's push to roll back some rules for banks.



The Senate voted 65-32 to approve Quarles, a former Treasury assistant secretary for domestic finance and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP partner for a seat on the Fed’s board of governors. Quarles won the votes of 14 Democratic senators. ...

To view the full article, register now.