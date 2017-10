Kraft Wants Full Fed. Circ. To Review Obviousness Ruling

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Kraft unit urged the Federal Circuit on Wednesday to rehear a split panel decision affirming the invalidation of a resealable cookie container patent that Kraft accused Kellogg of infringing, saying the panel used an analysis that is prohibited by the court.



In its petition for rehearing and rehearing en banc, Kraft alleges that the panel’s process flouts both Federal Circuit and Supreme Court precedent, citing at least two high court cases and four Federal Circuit ones that it says contradict the panel's decision.



"It is...

