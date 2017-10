True Religion Wins OK On Rare Retail Ch. 11 Reorganization

Law360, Wilmington (October 5, 2017, 5:16 PM EDT) -- True Religion Apparel Inc. gained Delaware bankruptcy court approval Thursday for its Chapter 11 plan that aims to slash the company’s nearly $500 million debt by more than 70 percent through a debt-for-equity swap, and make it one of the few recent retailers to reorganize rather than liquidate.



During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi gave the plan the green light after overruling an objection from the U.S. trustee’s office over the extent of third-party liability releases being granted and whether creditors...

