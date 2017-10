Linde Presses Investors To Tender Shares For Praxair Tie-Up

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 12:18 PM EDT) -- Germany’s Linde AG again called on investors to tender their shares ahead of an upcoming deadline for its planned merger with Connecticut-based Praxair Inc., as the companies look to create a gas giant worth $70 billion in a deal facing scrutiny from antitrust regulators, according to a Wednesday regulatory filing.



Linde said that as of Oct. 4, shares representing 27.7 percent of its outstanding stock had been tendered and urged investors to trade in their shares for the deal ahead of the Oct. 24 deadline. Under the...

