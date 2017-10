Reg A+ 'Mini-IPOs' Make Headway With Small Companies

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Long an afterthought in the scheme of capital-raising options, Regulation A offerings are beginning to find favor with issuers as an alternative route to public markets often described as mini-IPOs, two years after new rules expanding their benefits took effect.



Data show that Regulation A deals — commonly dubbed “Reg A+” because the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act in 2012 raised the funding limit for these offerings to $50 million from the prior $5 million cap — are growing after decades of dormancy since the Securities and...

