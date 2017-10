La Paloma Junior Lenders Say They Should Keep Recoveries

Law360, Wilmington (October 5, 2017, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The second-lien secured creditors of bankrupt power station operator La Paloma Generating Co. LLC on Wednesday urged the judge overseeing the Chapter 11 case to let them keep some recoveries they've made, arguing that an intercreditor agreement allows them to do so before the senior lenders are paid in full.



In a motion seeking enforcement of the intercreditor agreement, the ad hoc group of second-lien lenders accuses senior lender LNV Corp. of repeatedly misrepresenting to the court the terms of the deal by insisting that the...

