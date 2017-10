Clean Energy Investors Get Reprieve From FERC Review

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said Wednesday that tax equity investors in public utilities don't have to first seek authorization from the agency under Section 203 of the Federal Power Act, removing an administrative hurdle for a primary funding source for renewable energy projects.



Granting a December declaratory order petition by a coalition of renewable developers and tax equity investors, including banking giants JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, FERC said that tax equity investments in utilities or utility holding companies subject to its jurisdiction don't require...

To view the full article, register now.