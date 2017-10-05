FTC Seeks More Info On $285M Conagra-Smucker Oil Deal

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has asked for more information about Conagra Brands' plan to sell its Wesson cooking oil line to J.M. Smucker for $285 million, according to Conagra.



Conagra Brands Inc. disclosed the so-called second requests for information made to both companies in a securities regulatory filing on Tuesday.



The FTC's decision to seek more details about the transaction on Aug. 28 extends the deadline for the government's review of the deal. It could signal antitrust issues with the acquisition, which would pair the Wesson...

