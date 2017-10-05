No Bias In IRS Tax-Exempt Status Review, Says TIGTA

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT) -- According to an IRS watchdog report released Tuesday, liberal, Tea Party and conservative groups were subject to scrutiny when determining whether to grant tax-exempt status.



In its audit, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration focused on 17 criteria out of 259 used by the IRS in screening nonprofit groups, including “progressive,” “green energy,” “medical marijuana,” “border patrol,” “CA politics” and “occupy.”



Senate Finance Committee ranking member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., congratulated the watchdog organization for its effort and findings.



“While handled poorly, groups on both sides...

