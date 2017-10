PE Fundraising Slides In Q3 Despite Record-Breaking Vehicle

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Total private equity fundraising was down during the third quarter despite the closing of the industry’s largest-ever investment vehicle, but PE fund attorneys stand to face an imminent influx of business in the fourth quarter as investors look to the next fiscal year, experts say.



Compared with the previous quarter, the third quarter saw 75 fewer fund closings that were worth roughly $42.5 billion less combined, according to data from research firm Preqin. The third-quarter dip is notable, seeing as in July, Apollo Global Management LLC...

