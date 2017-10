6th Circ. Won't Revive Ex-Kroger Workers' Firing Suit

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday rejected an appeal from two former Kroger grocery store workers who sued their employer and union after being fired for making an unauthorized store purchase while on the job, saying the firing was consistent with company policy.



A three-judge panel affirmed a lower court’s summary judgment ruling in favor of the Kroger Co. and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 876, saying there’s no evidence either the company or the union acted abnormally toward the two workers in enforcing...

