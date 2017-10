IP Hires: Greenberg Traurig, K&L Gates, Pierce Atwood

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT) -- In this week's intellectual property partners on the move, Greenberg Traurig nabs a patent litigator who represents generic-drug makers, K&L Gates boosts its practice with an ex-Kilpatrick Townsend attorney, and Pierce Atwood adds a patent attorney in New England. Here, we offer details on the attorneys who have landed new jobs.



Budd Larner Patent Litigator Joins Greenberg Traurig



A former Budd Larner PC patent litigator who represents generic-drug makers, including defending Dr. Reddy’s from a challenge to a generic version of Mucinex, has joined Greenberg Traurig LLP....

