Insurer Must Cover Autism Services In School: Pa. Justices

Law360, Philadelphia (October 6, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court found Thursday that Independence Blue Cross must cover in-school services for patients on the autism spectrum under the state’s Autism Coverage Law.



In a 4-1 decision, the high court affirmed a lower court ruling and said IBX could not rely on an express place-of-services exclusion to bar coverage in schools, finding that the insurer’s policy went against the intent of the state Legislature.



“We simply do not believe that the Legislature intended to permit insurers to exclude coverage in the sensory-laden educational...

To view the full article, register now.