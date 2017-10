CPAs Tell DC Circ. ‘No Dispute’ They Can Challenge IRS Rule

Law360, Washington (October 5, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants told a D.C. Circuit panel Thursday that “there can be no dispute” it has standing to challenge the IRS’ voluntary certification program for unlicensed tax return preparers, despite a lower court ruling finding it had no legally protected interest to assert.



AICPA attorney Douglas R. Cox contended in oral arguments that there’s no question the group can challenge the Annual Filing Season Program — contested for fear of diluting the value of CPA credentials — both because CPAs compete...

To view the full article, register now.