Eli Lilly Beats Challenge To Cancer Treatment Patent

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board found Thursday that a patent protecting the vitamin regimen for one of drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co.’s best-selling cancer treatments, Alimta, is valid, rejecting a challenge to 22 of its underlying claims.



PTAB said that Neptune Generics LLC and four other companies challenging U.S. Patent Number 7,772,209 B2 under the America Invents Act were unsuccessful in showing that the claims were not patentable.



The PTAB agreed with Neptune that the notion of administering a regimen of folic acid prior...

To view the full article, register now.