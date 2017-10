Ex-Insurance Broker Demands £260K In Bonus Dispute

Law360, London (October 6, 2017, 2:02 PM BST) -- A former senior insurance broker at financial consultancy LEBC Group Ltd. has filed a claim for breach of contract against her former employer, demanding more than £260,000 ($339,400) for an allegedly undercalculated bonus.



Lindsey Joseph filed the claim for breach of contract against LEBC Group at the High Court in London, seeking a minimum of £263,455.67 plus interest, according to a document dated Sept. 7.



Joseph, who worked for LEBC from 2004 to 2016, alleges that the firm failed to honor an agreement from 2009 on...

