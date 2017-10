Wind Farm Rejects Macquarie's Demand For €19M In Fees

Law360, London (October 6, 2017, 3:35 PM BST) -- A German wind farm developer has denied it owes Macquarie Capital (Europe) Ltd. €19 million ($22.2 million) in fees over the construction of an offshore wind farm because it was forced to transfer the project to a new company when the U.K. investment firm failed raise the necessary finance from investors.



MEG1 alleges that Macquarie Capital failed to raise the €720 million needed to finance the construction of a windfarm in the North Sea, which resulted in the main building contractors pulling out of the project....

