Solar Panel Co. Suniva Seeks Emergency Ch. 11 DIP Hike

Law360, Wilmington (October 6, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Solar panel maker Suniva Inc. sought emergency bankruptcy court approval late Thursday to extend its debtor-in-possession budget and hike its DIP loan by $2.8 million, or more than 50 percent, after tapping out its original borrowing.



Company officials said they reached the limit with reorganization efforts unfinished and a petition review for new tariffs on solar panels from all suppliers outside the United States likely to last longer than the company’s original 26-week budget.



The emergency motion in Judge Kevin Gross’ court acknowledged that Suniva’s two DIP...

To view the full article, register now.