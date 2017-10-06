Solar Panel Co. Suniva Seeks Emergency Ch. 11 DIP Hike

By Jeff Montgomery

Law360, Wilmington (October 6, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Solar panel maker Suniva Inc. sought emergency bankruptcy court approval late Thursday to extend its debtor-in-possession budget and hike its DIP loan by $2.8 million, or more than 50 percent, after tapping out its original borrowing.

Company officials said they reached the limit with reorganization efforts unfinished and a petition review for new tariffs on solar panels from all suppliers outside the United States likely to last longer than the company’s original 26-week budget.

The emergency motion in Judge Kevin Gross’ court acknowledged that Suniva’s two DIP...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular