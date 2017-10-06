Don't Miss It: Hot Deals & Firms We Followed This Week

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Vinson & Elkins and Latham & Watkins.



Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed.



Cooke Inc. revealed plans Friday to buy nutritional product company Omega Protein Corp., which makes specialty oils and specialty protein products, in a $500 million deal.



The acquisition is expected to help Cooke delve deeper into the supply side of the business, the company said....

