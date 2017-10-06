Don't Miss It: Hot Deals & Firms We Followed This Week

By Chelsea Naso

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Vinson & Elkins and Latham & Watkins.

Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed.

Cooke Inc. revealed plans Friday to buy nutritional product company Omega Protein Corp., which makes specialty oils and specialty protein products, in a $500 million deal.

The acquisition is expected to help Cooke delve deeper into the supply side of the business, the company said....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular