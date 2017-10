Supplement Co. Defends Tactics After Atty’s Site Attacked

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A bodybuilding supplements company accused by a rival of misrepresenting the benefits of an unapproved synthetic steroid has asked a California federal court not to sanction it for an email to customers implying a cyberattack could end the suit, saying the email fell within its First Amendment rights.



Wyoming-based Enhanced Athlete Inc., which is being sued by rival Nutrition Distribution LLC over a line of controversial steroid substitutes, asked a judge not to impose sanctions asked for by Nutrition Distribution counsel Tauler Smith LLP. The company...

