Ex-Wells Fargo Workers Seek Toss Of Client Poaching Suit

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A group of ex-Wells Fargo Insurance Services employees asked a Pennsylvania federal judge Thursday to dismiss their former employer’s suit claiming they breached an agreement not to solicit Wells Fargo clients, saying the agreement is too broad and Wells Fargo is leaving the commercial insurance business anyway.



The eight former employees told the court that nonsolicitation clauses similar to the one they signed have been found to be unenforceable under Pennsylvania law and that the company cannot claim injury because it is in the final stages...

