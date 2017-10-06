Kellogg Gobbles Up Protein Bar Maker RXBAR In $600M Deal

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Kellogg Co. will bag protein bar maker Chicago Bar Co. LLC in a deal worth $600 million including tax benefits, the cereal giant said Friday.



The bar company, which does business under the name of its "clean food" RXBARs, will operate as an independent property but will leverage Kellogg's resources and reach in its favor, the announcement said.



"We carefully considered who the right partner would be for RXBAR's future," the company's CEO and co-founder Peter Rahal said in the statement. "We have always been committed...

