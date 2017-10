Pa. Gov. To Sign 'Right to Try' Unapproved Drugs Bill

Law360, Philadelphia (October 6, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will sign a measure, which cleared the state's General Assembly this week, that would allow patients with terminal illnesses to use drugs that have not been approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a spokesman said Friday.



The legislation, House Bill 45, passed the state House with a unanimous vote Wednesday after undergoing minor amendments in the Senate. It will clear the way for terminally ill patients, after consultation with their doctors, to try “investigational” drugs or medical devices,...

