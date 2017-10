FINRA Mulls Greater Transparency On Board Meetings, Fines

Law360, Washington (October 6, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Opening board meetings to the public and disclosing more about how fines are used are two moves on the table for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s ongoing internal reform initiative, FINRA CEO Robert Cook said Friday while addressing concerns that the organization lacks transparency.



FINRA, a self-regulatory organization that polices the brokerage industry, recently came under fire from House lawmakers for leaving member firms in the dark about how it comes to rule-making or collects and uses the money it obtains from enforcement actions. In 2016,...

