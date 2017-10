Russia Fights US Bid For Bitcoin Fraud Suspect

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT) -- Russia has said that it will challenge a Greek court’s decision to extradite to the U.S. a suspected Russian money launderer accused of handling billions of dollars in illegal payments, arguing that the ruling is a violation of international law.



Russia said Friday it filed a competing extradition request for Alexander Vinnick, a Russian citizen accused by U.S. officials of running a foreign money service that facilitated illegal transactions including the hack against bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement....

