EU Puts Duties On Steel From Brazil, Russia, Others

Law360, Washington (October 6, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The European Commission on Friday slapped certain steel imports from Brazil, Iran, Russia and Ukraine with anti-dumping duties, finding that the four countries had dumped hot rolled flat steel products into their markets.



The order follows an investigation into imports from the four countries, which comprised more than 10 percent of the market in the EU, according to an announcement from the commission. Companies from the four countries will face duties ranging from €17.6 ($20.65) to €96.5 per ton under the order, meant to offset damage...

