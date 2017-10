Trump EPA Set To Dismantle Obama's Signature Climate Regs

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration may be getting close to delivering on one of its biggest promises — repealing the Clean Power Plan — by proposing a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule that says the Obama-era climate change measure violates the Clean Air Act.



In an unpublished draft proposed rule-making first reported by Politico, the EPA said it reviewed the CPP’s legal underpinning and found the prior administration exceeded its authority by setting carbon dioxide emission guidelines for existing power plants that in some cases could be achieved...

