Fox News' Top Atty Takes Leave Amid Harassment Woes

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Longtime Fox News general counsel Dianne Brandi is taking voluntary leave from her job, the cable news giant said Friday as it continues to defend itself in a series of explosive employment discrimination and sexual harassment suits.



Brandi, who is named in some of these suits, is the latest big name to leave the company in some capacity amid a steady stream of allegations of systemic mistreatment of minority and female workers dating back to ex-anchor Gretchen Carlson’s 2016 lawsuit against late Fox News chief Roger...

