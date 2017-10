6th Circ. Nixes Health Provider's Retaliation Suit

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit said on Friday that no reasonable jury could side with a home-care nurse who alleged she was fired in retaliation for reporting problems she found with her patient, deciding that evidence pointed toward a series of performance deficiencies instead.



Judge Raymond M. Kethledge, writing for a unanimous panel, sided with Maxim Healthcare Services Inc., agreeing with a lower court that granted it summary judgment in a case in which Teresa Blair accused the company of violating Kentucky’s Patient Safety Act. Blair alleged that...

