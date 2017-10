SEC Settles With Estate Of 'Extreme' Day Trader For $4.6M

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The estate of a Michigan man who marketed an “extreme day trading” investment program has agreed to a nearly $4.6 million final judgment to settle the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s claims that he defrauded scores of investors.



The judgment, entered on Friday in Michigan federal court, puts Vincent James Saviano’s estate on the hook along with Saviano’s investment adviser company, Palmetto Investments LLC, for paying more than $4.4 million in disgorgement and nearly $150,000 in interest, but provides for the money to come from whatever...

