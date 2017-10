Perfumania Ch. 11 Plan Confirmed Without Equity Committee

Law360, Wilmington (October 6, 2017, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt perfume retailer Perfumania received court approval Friday in Delaware for its proposed Chapter 11 plan that will take the company private while closing underperforming stores after a judge declined to appoint a committee of equity security holders in the case.



During a lengthy hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi heard from minority shareholder CIII Holdings LLC, the entity that moved for the appointment of an equity committee after the United States Trustee declined to create one.



CIII attorney Ancela Nastasi of Nastasi...

