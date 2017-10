Asian-Americans Facing Challenges In The Legal Industry

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Since the 1990s, Asian-Americans have been the fastest-growing minority group in the legal profession. Not only are they the largest minority group in big law, Asian-Americans also account for a significant portion of today’s diverse law students, making up roughly seven percent of total law school enrollment.



Despite these growing numbers, there is a conspicuous dearth of Asian-American leaders in the profession. A recent study funded by the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association and Yale Law School, entitled A Portrait of Asian Americans in the...

