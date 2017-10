New London Court Planned For Cyber, Economic Crimes

Law360, London (October 9, 2017, 1:03 PM BST) -- A “state-of-the-art” court that would hear hear fraud, economic crime and cybercrime cases is to be built in the financial center of London, the U.K. government and the City of London Corporation announced on Monday.



Plans to create a combined court in London to hear cybercrime and economic crime cases will not affect the Central Criminal Court, better known as the Old Bailey. (AP) The combined court will replace the current services in the U.K.’s financial and commercial center, including the Mayor’s and City of London...

