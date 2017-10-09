European Council Adopts Final Venture Capital Reforms

By Mark Taylor

Law360, London (October 9, 2017, 2:18 PM BST) -- European leaders adopted new venture capital rules aimed at boosting investment in start-ups and innovative new companies on Monday as part of a major plan to expand the bloc’s capital markets.

The regulation was adopted at a meeting of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council, without discussion by European Council members, who define the bloc’s political priorities. It comes after directly elected members of the European Parliament voted for the measures in September.

“The new rules will help diversify the funding sources available for businesses and long-term projects in...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular