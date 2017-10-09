European Council Adopts Final Venture Capital Reforms

Law360, London (October 9, 2017, 2:18 PM BST) -- European leaders adopted new venture capital rules aimed at boosting investment in start-ups and innovative new companies on Monday as part of a major plan to expand the bloc’s capital markets.



The regulation was adopted at a meeting of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council, without discussion by European Council members, who define the bloc’s political priorities. It comes after directly elected members of the European Parliament voted for the measures in September.



“The new rules will help diversify the funding sources available for businesses and long-term projects in...

