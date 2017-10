Think Tank Pushes Reform To Save NHS From Legal Claims

Law360, London (October 9, 2017, 3:05 PM BST) -- Britain must reform its clinical negligence laws to help protect the National Health Service from payouts which hit £1.4 billion ($1.8 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 2016 alone, according to a new report.



The Centre for Policy Studies, a pro-free market think tank co-founded by former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, said on Friday that the per capita cost of medical claims in the U.K. is more than twice that of the U.S., and warned that the overall cost is growing at roughly 10 percent...

