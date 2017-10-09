British Ex-Cop Gets 5 Years For Insurance Data Theft
Nigel Mungur, formerly of the Lancashire constabulary, was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Friday alongside John Helton, previously relationship manager at the now defunct law firm GT Law. Helton received a two-year suspended sentence, plus 300 hours community service for his role in the operation.
“A police financial investigator … identified that Mungur and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login