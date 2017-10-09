British Ex-Cop Gets 5 Years For Insurance Data Theft

Law360, London (October 9, 2017, 4:30 PM BST) -- A former police officer was sentenced to five years imprisonment for selling inside information on car accidents to law firms pursuing insurance claims, the U.K.’s Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB) announced Monday.



Nigel Mungur, formerly of the Lancashire constabulary, was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Friday alongside John Helton, previously relationship manager at the now defunct law firm GT Law. Helton received a two-year suspended sentence, plus 300 hours community service for his role in the operation.



“A police financial investigator … identified that Mungur and...

