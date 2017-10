Global Regulators Demand Speedier Libor Benchmark Reforms

Law360, London (October 10, 2017, 3:44 PM BST) -- Regulators must step up their efforts to formally endorse the move away from the use of scandal-hit interest rate benchmarks that are currently undergoing reform, because the long-term viability of the rates remains uncertain, the Financial Stability Board said Tuesday.



The FSB, a forum of global regulators headed by Bank of England governor Mark Carney, said it had found the financial sector had made only “limited progress” on moving from major benchmarks to new alternative risk-free rates, or RFRs.



The board had recommended the move to...

To view the full article, register now.